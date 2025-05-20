Miami Baseball: Canes fall to Cal 12-2 in ACC Tournament

DURHAM, N.C. - The University of Miami baseball team (31-25, 15-14 ACC) fell in the opening round of the 2025 ACC Tournament to the California Golden Bears (23-30, 9-21 ACC) by a final score of 12-2 in eight innings Tuesday afternoon, as a seven-run fourth inning broke the game open in the tournament’s opening contest.

Miami starter Griffin Hugus (5-7) allowed four earned runs over three innings and took the loss. Cal starter Oliver de la Torre (3-4) earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings while striking out seven and allowing just two hits.

The Golden Bears began their offensive push in the top of the second inning when Cade Campbell singled to center field. One batter later, Alex Birge followed with a two-run home run to right, giving Cal an early 2-0 lead.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the fourth, Cal added to its lead when Ethan Kodama delivered an RBI single that slipped past shortstop Jake Ogden, pushing the score to 3-0. The next batter, leadoff hitter Jarren Advincula, would reach base on an Ogden fielding error, which plated another run for the Golden Bears.

After the Miami miscue, Cal capitalized with a two-run double from PJ Moutzouridis. The Golden Bears added three more in the frame from an RBI hit-by-pitch and a two-run single, building a 9-0 lead.

Catcher Tanner Smith put the Hurricanes on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, but Cal’s early surge proved too much to overcome. The Golden Bears added two more runs on a Birge home run, pushing the lead to 12-2.

Daniel Cuvet finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Smith recorded his fourth home run of the season, and Bobby Marsh added a single. Miami was held to five hits and did not draw a walk in the game.

