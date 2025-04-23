Miami Baseball: Canes fall to crosstown Panthers in extras

MIAMI, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (24-18, 9-9 ACC) fell to the FIU Panthers, 5-4, Wednesday night in ten innings. Brylon West delivered the game-winning hit on two outs when the Panthers loaded the bases through Miami miscues.

Bryce Turner (1-0) retired all three batters he faced in the top of the tenth inning to notch the win. Hurricanes reliever Andrew Giroux (5-2) suffered the loss after allowing the winning run in his second inning of work.

FIU (23-18, 6-8 CUSA) struck first in the top of the third inning when Javiar Crespo notched an RBI single to bring in leadoff hitter West. Designated hitter Andrew Ildefonso struck the ball into left field to bring in two more Panthers, making it 3-0 through three innings.

The Hurricanes showed signs of life in the top of the fifth inning, scoring three runs on two hits. Renzo Gonzalez reached on a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball, then freshman Michael Torres grounded a single up the middle to drive in Gonzalez and put Miami on the board, 3-1.

Sophomore slugger Daniel Cuvet, who entered the midweek contest second in the ACC with 50 RBIs, added another to his total with a fielder’s choice situation that scored Torres as the Hurricanes made it 3-2.

With Miami runners on first and third and one out, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. lined out to FIU shortstop Kareh Valentin. Valentin then fired to first to double off Cuvet, but while the play unfolded, Jake Ogden broke for home and scored on a play at the plate to tie the game at three.

After Miami brought in right-hander Jake Dorn in the bottom of the sixth, FIU responded with an RBI triple by Cole Cleveland that scored Brendan Roney and gave the Panthers a 4-3 lead.

Then, in the top of the ninth, with the pressure on the Hurricanes, catcher Evan Taveras delivered a clutch solo home run to deep left field to tie the game at four. Before Taveras’ third home run of the season, freshman Torres used his speed to make it from first to third on a FIU wild pitch.

But even with Torres on third with one out, the Panthers would retire two straight Miami batters, leaving the go-ahead run in prime scoring position.

Miami right-hander Giroux would return to the mound to deliver a three up, three down innings, shutting down the Panthers offense and forcing the game to extra innings.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, Florida International’s winning run reached base when a pitch hit Ildefonso. Anthony Ullola followed with a bunt that was ruled a fielder’s choice as third baseman Cuvet attempted to get the force out at second, but the throw was not in time, putting runners on first and second with no outs.

Roney laid down another bunt to move the runners over, and Miami recorded the out at first. The Hurricanes then intentionally walked Hector Colendas to load the bases with one out, hoping to turn a double play and end the inning.

Cole Cleveland popped out on an infield fly, but West came through with the game-winning hit, sneaking a grounder past Cuvet down the left-field line.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a trip north to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to face Boston College for a three-game series, with Sunday’s game being held at historic Fenway Park.

