Miami Baseball: Canes fall to Irish, 12-2 in game three

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (31-23, 15-14 ACC) dropped the series finale to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) by a final score of 12-2 Saturday afternoon at Mark Light Field.

Miami starter Tate DeRias (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings of work.

Notre Dame starter Jackson Dennies lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. Ricky Reeth (3-1) earned the win in relief, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out two.

The Fighting Irish responded to Friday night’s mercy-rule loss with an early spark in the first inning. Parker Brzustewicz delivered a full-count RBI single to plate Davis Johnson and put Notre Dame on the board. Moments later, Carson Tinney came around to score while Brzustewicz was caught in a rundown between first and second, giving the Irish a quick 2-0 advantage.

Sophomore Daniel Cuvet trimmed the Fighting Irish lead in his first trip to the plate, lacing an RBI single to bring home Jake Ogden and cut the deficit to 2-1.