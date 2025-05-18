Miami Baseball: Canes fall to Irish, 12-2 in game three

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (31-23, 15-14 ACC) dropped the series finale to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) by a final score of 12-2 Saturday afternoon at Mark Light Field.
Miami starter Tate DeRias (2-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in five innings of work.
Notre Dame starter Jackson Dennies lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. Ricky Reeth (3-1) earned the win in relief, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out two.
The Fighting Irish responded to Friday night’s mercy-rule loss with an early spark in the first inning. Parker Brzustewicz delivered a full-count RBI single to plate Davis Johnson and put Notre Dame on the board. Moments later, Carson Tinney came around to score while Brzustewicz was caught in a rundown between first and second, giving the Irish a quick 2-0 advantage.
Sophomore Daniel Cuvet trimmed the Fighting Irish lead in his first trip to the plate, lacing an RBI single to bring home Jake Ogden and cut the deficit to 2-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Miami pulled even as Max Galvin delivered an RBI single on an 0-2 pitch to bring home Ogden and tie the game at 2-2.
Notre Dame responded in the top of the sixth with a pair of home runs to regain control. Tinney led off the inning with a solo shot to left field, putting the Irish back in front. After Brzustewicz drew a walk from Miami reliever Rob Evans, Estevan Moreno stepped up to notch a two-run homer that stretched the Notre Dame lead to 5-2.
The Irish added a run in the seventh on a Johnson RBI single, then broke the game open with a five-run outburst in the top of the eighth.
Nick Demarco started the scoring with a sacrifice fly that brought home Moreno, and Carson Tinney capped his three-hit performance with a three-run homer to left field, giving Notre Dame a commanding 11-2 lead.
Notre Dame added its final run of the game in the ninth inning, as Moreno lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Brzustewicz.
The Hurricanes will now shift their focus to the postseason, opening the 2025 ACC Tournament against Cal in Durham, N.C. Miami’s first-round matchup is scheduled for a 9 a.m. first pitch.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
