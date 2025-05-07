Miami Baseball: Canes get 30th win of the season, beat Panthers 10-6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (30-18, 14-9 ACC) took down the FIU Panthers by a final score of 10-6 Wednesday night at Mark Light Field.

Daniel Cuvet led the Hurricanes with an electric performance at the plate as the sophomore went 4-for-5 with five RBI and a crucial three-run home run in the eighth inning to give Miami its sixth-straight win.

Right-hander Reese Lumpkin earned the win for Miami, improving to 4-2 after allowing two runs over six innings while striking out seven. FIU (26-23, 9-11 CUSA) starter Ryan Reyerson took the loss, falling to 0-2 after giving up two runs in the first inning.

Brian Walters secured his eighth save of the season, recording the final four outs without allowing a run. Miami got off to a scorching start as Jake Ogden and Max Galvin launched back-to-back home runs to ignite the Hurricanes’ offense in the top of the first inning. Ogden set the tone with a solo shot to left, followed immediately by Galvin’s blast to right center, giving Miami an early 2-0 lead.

Designated hitter Bobby Marsh kept the momentum rolling for Miami in the bottom of the third, delivering a two-out RBI triple to center field. The Penn State transfer drove in Cuvet from first – extending the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-0.