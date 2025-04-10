Miami Baseball: Canes handle Wildcats in mid-week tilt, 11-1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (18-16, 4-8 ACC) dominated the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, 11-1, in seven innings Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field. Wednesday’s victory over the Wildcats marked the second straight game where every Miami starter reached base at least once.

Right-handed pitcher Reese Lumpkin (3-2) was electric on the mound, allowing just one hit and one earned run over six innings while striking out three without issuing a walk. Carson Fischer closed the door with a scoreless seventh, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Bethune-Cookman's Brandon Vazquez (0-3) took the loss after a rough third inning in relief. Entering the game with the score tied 1-1, Vazquez struggled to find a rhythm against a surging Miami lineup. He allowed two hits, including a two-run homer to freshman Fabio Peralta, and walked one while being charged with three earned runs in just one inning of work.

The Hurricanes were in control from start to finish, pounding out three home runs and scoring in six of seven innings. Derek Williams led the way for the Hurricanes as the transfer from Wichita State went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Williams’ 436-foot solo shot to left field in the bottom of the fifth is the longest recorded home run by a Hurricane this season. Peralta also had another solid outing as the Miami native went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the third, blowing the game open for the Hurricanes.

As of Wednesday night, Peralta’s hitting streak moves to ten games, the highest of any Hurricane this season.

Jake Ogden sealed the deal at the bottom of the seventh inning when the transfer from UNC Greensboro plated Max Galvin with an RBI single, initiating the ten-run mercy rule.

Miami, once again, put the ball in play when it mattered. The Hurricanes went 6-for-11(.545) at the plate when there were two outs against them and batted 8-for-12 (.667) with runners in scoring position.

The Hurricanes' next game is a three-game series against the Duke Blue Devils at Mark Light Field. Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics