Two batters later, freshman phenom Daniel Cuvet crushed his second homer of the night to provide the visitors with insurance.

Senior Jacoby Long delivered the knockout punch for Miami (22-26, 9-16 ACC) with a 432-foot bomb to left-center field, sending the first base dugout into a frenzy.

The Hurricanes hammered five home runs, including two solo shots in the ninth, to upend the Virginia Tech Hokies, 8-6, Friday evening at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Cardiac Canes brought the Mark Light Magic on the road.

Embed content not available

Fifth-year redshirt sophomore left-hander Myles Caba (1-1) locked down the series-opening victory over the Hokies (31-16, 13-12 ACC) with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Caba struck out a career-high six batters across a career-long four innings in relief of ace Gage Ziehl.

Virginia Tech lefty David Shoemaker (3-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering the decisive blow to Long.

The Hurricanes stormed to an early 4-0 lead to greet freshman right-hander Brett Renfrow.

In the top of the first, Cuvet clobbered a three-run jack to put Miami on the board.

Cuvet’s 18th blast moved the third baseman into second on the Hurricanes’ freshmen home run list, trailing only Pat Burrell (23) in 1996.

Five pitches later, second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. padded the early advantage with a solo shot of his own.

After the Hokies leveled the score at 4-4, Gonzalez Jr. struck again.

The junior launched a 422-foot opposite-field nuke to break the stalemate, giving the captain his first career multi-homer game.

Virginia Tech pushed across a run in the fifth and sixth to set the stage for the Hurricanes’ late heroics.

Miami will look to secure the series on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics