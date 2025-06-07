Miami Baseball: Canes lose in Super Regional to Cardinals, face elimination

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Miami Hurricanes dropped game one of the NCAA Louisville Super Regional, falling 8-1 Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium. A five-run third inning propelled the Cardinals while the Hurricane struggled to convert early opportunities – stranding eight runners over the first four innings.

Miami starter AJ Ciscar (6-2) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings. Louisville right-hander Patrick Forbes (4-2) earned the win, striking out nine while surrendering just one earned run on four hits across 5.2 innings.

In the top of the second inning, the Hurricanes missed a prime scoring opportunity with the bases loaded and one out after two walks and a hit batter from Louisville starter Forbes. But Forbes bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to escape the jam unscathed.

With momentum shifting to the Cardinals, Louisville responded in the bottom half with back-to-back home runs from Garret Pike and Jake Munroe, giving the Super Regional host a 2-0 lead.

In the following inning, Daniel Cuvet was hit by a pitch, Dorian Gonzalez Jr. doubled to right, and Derek Williams worked a walk to load the bases for the second consecutive frame. Senior Renzo Gonzalez followed with a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Cuvet and trimming Miami’s deficit to 2-1.

Louisville broke the game open in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a series of miscues and timely hitting. After a leadoff groundout, Gavin Klein doubled down the left field line and Will Rose was intentionally walked. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, setting the stage for Louisville’s offensive attack.

Pike reached on a fielder’s choice to the pitcher and advanced to second on a throwing error, which allowed two runs to score. Munroe followed with a three-run homer to left, extending the Cardinals’ lead. The inning continued with back-to-back singles from Tague Davis and Kamau Neighbors, prompting a pitching change as AJ Ciscar was relieved by Josh Dorn, who finished the inning.

Miami’s bullpen limited the damage, allowing just one additional run on a sacrifice fly from Munroe in the fourth. However, the Hurricanes' offensive struggles persisted, finishing 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and 2-for-16 with runners on base.

Miami will look to even the series Saturday against Louisville at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN and can be heard on WVUM 90.5 FM.