ATLANTA — The University of Miami baseball team dropped the series finale to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 17-1, Sunday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Georgia Tech (27-15, 11-10 ACC) scored in five of its six trips to the plate, highlighted by a six-spot in the third inning.

The Yellow Jackets tallied nine extra-base hits, including four home runs to secure the series.

In the defeat, Miami (19-24, 8-16 ACC) used six different pitchers, as starter Herick Hernandez (3-5) was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs in 2 1/3 frames.

Fifth-year infielder JD Urso delivered the lone hit for the Hurricanes with a solo shot to make it a 2-1 game in the third.

Georgia Tech starter Tate McKee (4-3) struck out nine batters across five innings of one-run baseball to earn the win.

Up next

Miami opens a four-game homestand Thursday at Mark Light Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics