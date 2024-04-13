TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team dropped the series finale to No. 10 Florida State, 6-4, Saturday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Hurricanes (16-19, 6-12 ACC) struck first on a Dorian Gonzalez Jr. RBI single for the second straight day.

But as they did Friday night, the Seminoles (30-5, 10-5 ACC) responded immediately.

Florida State answered with a pair of tallies in the bottom of the first, highlighted by third baseman Cam Smith’s run-scoring double.

Miami center fielder Jacoby Long leveled things with a base hit to left one inning later.

In the third, the Seminoles distanced themselves.

Outfielder Max Williams doubled home a run to put Florida State back in front. Smith smacked an opposite-field two-run blast two pitches later, pushing the Noles ahead, 5-2.

Left fielder Edgardo Villegas scored the Hurricanes' run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth before Florida State turned to left-handed reliever Andrew Armstrong (5-0).

Armstrong, who entered in the fifth, limited the Hurricanes to one run the rest of the way. The veteran southpaw held the visitors to just one hit over the next three frames.

The Seminoles’ offense backed Armstrong with a solo shot in the eighth before Gonzalez Jr. brought home freshman Jake Kulikowski with two outs in the ninth.

Left-hander Connor Hults (2) recorded the final out and sealed the deal for Florida State.

Miami starter Herick Hernandez (2-4) was tagged with the loss. Hernandez was charged with five runs across four innings.

Up next, the Hurricanes return home to host Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics