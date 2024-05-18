CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team wrapped up its 2024 regular season slate Saturday afternoon, falling to the Pitt Panthers, 10-7, at Mark Light Field.

In a must-win game for the Panthers (26-27, 10-20 ACC), the visitors pulled away from Miami (25-29, 11-19 ACC) late with seven times over the final three innings

Pitt catcher Jayden Melendez cranked a go-ahead three-run blast in the seventh, and right fielder C.J. Funk smacked a grand slam in the eighth to punch Pitt’s ticket to the ACC Baseball Championship.

The Hurricanes, who had already clinched their spot in this year’s ACC Baseball Championship, used six pitches in a bullpen game to focus on lining up their tournament rotation.

Pitt right-hander Matthew Fernandez (4-5) won in a four 1/3-inning relief outing.

Miami southpaw JT Caruso (1-1) was tagged with the loss after facing just two batters in the seventh.

In the defeat, freshman Daniel Cuvet crushed his 21st home run of the year, which is tied for the seventh-most by a Hurricane in a season.

Throughout Miami’s regular-season finale, the Hurricanes announced their team awards.

Right-handed reliever Brian Walters garnered the Bob Werner Award — given annually to the player who exemplifies the qualities of a winner and good teammate.

Ace Gage Ziehl earned the Ron Fraser Award, presented to Miami’s top pitcher. Meanwhile, infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. received the Arnold Novins Fan Favorite Award.

Cuvet was crowned the home run champion, Rookie of the Year, and the Hurricanes MVP.

The Hurricanes will be the No. 11 seed in the ACC baseball Championship. The conference tournament begins Tuesday, May 21, at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.

