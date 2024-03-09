CORAL GABLES, Fla. — It had been 11,623 days.

May 13, 1992, was the last time the Miami Hurricanes overcame a nine-plus-run deficit to win.

Saturday night at Mark Light Field, the Hurricanes rewrote the record books.

Against one of the top teams in the country, Miami rallied back from a nine-run deficit to take home a stunning 16-12 upset win over No. 13 Virginia.

“I’ve been a part of this game for a really, really long time, and that’s something you hear about in some story,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “I’m proud of our team for fighting to the very end. I’m beyond happy for our guys.”

Trailing 12-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-0 ACC) scored six runs before plating another seven tallies in the eighth to come all the way back to stun the Cavaliers (12-3, 0-2 ACC).

Sophomore designated hitter Blake Cyr crushed a game-winning grand slam, sending Mark Light Field into a frenzy.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” an emotional Cyr said. “That was so special. Before I got in the box, I said in my head, ‘This is for you, Dad. I love you, and I miss you."

Cyr missed four games due to a personal matter.

Four pitches later, freshman phenom Daniel Cuvet clobbered a solo shot to punctuate the 13-run outburst.

“That was the best game I’ve ever been a part of,” Cuvet said. “I was screaming and yelling. I lost my voice. I was just happy, man.”

Rookie right-hander Nick Robert set down Virginia in order in the ninth to put the stamp on the historic victory.

Freshman southpaw JT Caruso (1-0) earned his first collegiate win in relief. Caruso retired five of the six batters he faced, fanning a pair of Cavaliers.

Virginia right-hander Aidan Teel (2-1) was charged with six runs in the loss.

The Hurricanes scored 13 of their 16 runs with two outs in the win.

Miami will look to sweep the Cavaliers on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

