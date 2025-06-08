Miami Baseball: Canes miss trip to Omaha, eliminated by Cards, 3-2

In a tight contest through the early innings, Max Galvin put Miami on the board in style. After freshman Michael Torres singled to left-center on an 0-2 pitch, Galvin blasted a two-run homer down the right-field line, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - In a battle defined by grit and high emotions, the Miami Hurricanes fell to the Louisville Cardinals, 3-2, in game three of the NCAA Louisville Super Regional. The Hurricanes conclude the 2025 season with a 35-27 overall record, including a 15-14 record in ACC play, and reached their first Super Regional since 2016.

Louisville answered in the fourth inning, beginning with a bunt single down the third-base line by Garret Pike. Zion Rose followed with an RBI double down the left-field line, bringing Pike home and cutting Miami’s lead in half.

Tague Davis then singled to right, advancing Rose to third as the Cardinals threatened with runners on the corners. Bayram Hot tied the game at two with a fielder’s choice RBI, as Rose came home to score and Tyler Davis was retired at second on a 6-4 putout.

With the game now tied, Miami head coach J.D. Arteaga turned to the bullpen, bringing in left-hander Rob Evans in relief of starter Reese Lumpkin. Evans then retired the next batter to keep the game tied.

Louisville threatened again in the fifth, as Moore led off with a single up the middle. After a flyout by Klein, Miami made another pitching change, bringing in right-hander Will Smith to try and put the Cardinals’ attack to a halt.

Moore stole second and walks to Munroe and King Jr. loaded the bases with one out.

But Smith remained composed, escaping the jam by striking out Pike before inducing a groundout to third baseman Daniel Cuvet, ending the inning and keeping the game tied at two.

But the Cardinals quickly swung the momentum back in their favor after Miami loaded the bases on a single by Galvin and back-to-back walks. The regional hosts held their composure under pressure, too, escaping the jam with a clutch double play that began with a force at home and ended with Renzo Gonzalez being thrown out at first.

Smith responded with authority, striking out the side in order as tension mounted across Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals broke the tie in the seventh when Munroe singled up the middle and advanced to second on a wild pitch. King Jr. followed with an RBI double to center, plating Munroe and giving Louisville a 3-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, the Hurricanes threatened with runners on first and second with one out, but came up short, as the Cardinals shut the door to seal the win.

