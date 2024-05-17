CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes nearly found a way again.

Miami brought the tying to the plate against Pitt in the ninth, but the Hurricanes couldn’t cash in, as the Panthers held on to win, 5-3, Friday evening at Mark Light Field.

Pitt (25-27, 9-20 ACC) led by as many as four before Miami (25-28, 11-18 ACC) chipped away late.

Center fielder Jacoby Long plated a run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, and first baseman JD Urso singled home a tally in the ninth to set the stage.

Pitt closer Phil Fox (8) slammed the door, retiring the final seven outs.

The Panthers put up five across the first four frames, highlighted by designated hitter Sebastian Piscreta’s two-run blast in the second.

Right fielder Lucas Costello answered the homer with a solo shot of his own, but Pitt starter Jack Sokol (7-3) kept the Hurricanes there.

Sokol earned the victory with six innings of one-run baseball. The right-hander struck out seven and yielded just four hits.

Left-hander Rafe Schlesinger (4-5) was tagged with the loss in a bullpen game for Miami.

Before Friday’s contest, the Hurricanes honored Costello, Long, Urso, right-handed pitcher Ben Chestnutt, and catchers Carlos Perez and Jack Scanlon with a special Senior Night ceremony.

Miami will conclude its regular season slate against Pitt on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics