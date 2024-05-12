BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Miami Hurricanes didn’t need a late ninth-inning rally.

Instead, the Hurricanes comeback got started a little earlier.

Miami used a five-run sixth to down the Hokies, 7-5, Saturday evening at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

The Hurricanes (23-26, 10-16 ACC) sent 11 batters to the plate to help erase a once three-run deficit.

Catcher Jack Scanlon started the crooked frame with a solo shot from the batter’s eye.

One night after delivering the game-winning blast, center fielder Jacoby Long came through with a game-tying double to level the score at four apiece.

Two batters later, second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. drew a bases-loaded free pass to push the Hurricanes ahead for the first time since the opening inning.

First baseman Carlos Perez provided a couple of insurance tallies with a two-RBI single.

Miami starter Rafe Schlesinger (4-4) and closer Nick Robert (4) teamed up to hold the potent Hokies (31-17, 13-13 ACC) in check.

Schlesinger tossed the first six frames before Robert locked down his first career three-inning save.

In the win, freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet crushed his 20th jack of the year, moving him into a tie for the 10th-most homers in a season in program history.

The Hurricanes will look for their first road sweep Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics