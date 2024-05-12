Miami Baseball: Canes Secure Series Over Hokies with 7-5 game two win
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Miami Hurricanes didn’t need a late ninth-inning rally.
Instead, the Hurricanes comeback got started a little earlier.
Miami used a five-run sixth to down the Hokies, 7-5, Saturday evening at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.
The Hurricanes (23-26, 10-16 ACC) sent 11 batters to the plate to help erase a once three-run deficit.
Catcher Jack Scanlon started the crooked frame with a solo shot from the batter’s eye.
One night after delivering the game-winning blast, center fielder Jacoby Long came through with a game-tying double to level the score at four apiece.
Two batters later, second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. drew a bases-loaded free pass to push the Hurricanes ahead for the first time since the opening inning.
First baseman Carlos Perez provided a couple of insurance tallies with a two-RBI single.
Miami starter Rafe Schlesinger (4-4) and closer Nick Robert (4) teamed up to hold the potent Hokies (31-17, 13-13 ACC) in check.
Schlesinger tossed the first six frames before Robert locked down his first career three-inning save.
In the win, freshman third baseman Daniel Cuvet crushed his 20th jack of the year, moving him into a tie for the 10th-most homers in a season in program history.
The Hurricanes will look for their first road sweep Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
