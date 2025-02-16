Miami Baseball: Canes shut down Eagles, 10-0, take game two of series

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (2-0) shut out the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) Saturday evening, 10-0, with a masterclass performance from junior pitcher Griffin Hugus (1-0).
In six innings of work, Hugus fanned 11 batters while giving up a single hit in the sixth. As a team, the Hurricanes retired 15 batters on the night.
Ten strikeouts marks a new single-game record for the right-hander. Hugus’ previous record dates back to his freshman year as a Cincinnati Bearcat, where the Wellington, Fla., native tallied six strikeouts against Memphis.
Senior catcher Tanner Smith was dialed in at the plate as the Oregon State transfer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, and three RBI.
Junior infielder Todd Hudson delivered the team's first home run of the season in the third inning, launching the ball 345 feet over the left-field fence. Hudson was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3.
The Hurricanes will seek the series sweep tomorrow against the Purple Eagles, with the first pitch slated for noon Eastern.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
