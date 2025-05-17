Miami Baseball: Canes smash Irish, take game two 15-1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (31-22, 15-13 ACC) pummeled the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (31-20, 13-16 ACC) by a final score of 15-1 in seven innings Friday night at Mark Light Field. A dominant nine-run second inning broke the game wide open for the Hurricanes.

Miami right-hander AJ Ciscar (5-1) earned the win for the Hurricanes, tossing six innings of three-hit ball. The freshman pitcher allowed one earned run, walked one, and struck out six on 73 pitches.

Notre Dame starter Rory Fox (4-4) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs, two earned, in just one inning of work.

The Hurricanes sparked the offensive fireworks in the opening inning, beginning with senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr., who capped a 12-pitch at-bat with a sacrifice fly to put Miami ahead, 1-0.