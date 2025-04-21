Miami Baseball: Canes sweep 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (24-17, 9-9 ACC) completed the series sweep over the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (29-11, 14-7 ACC) by a score of 10-2 Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field. It marked the first time in three seasons that the Hurricanes swept a top-15 opponent. The last instance came in 2022 when eighth-ranked Miami swept No. 3 Virginia in Coral Gables.

Right-hander Tate DeRias (2–0) earned the win as the freshman only allowed two runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings. Relievers Carson Fischer and Jackson Cleveland combined for 3 2/3 scoreless frames to secure the victory. Fischer registered his 200th career strikeout in the top of the sixth inning as he caught Drew Rodgers looking on a called third strike.

Georgia Tech starter Caden Spivey (2–1) took the loss after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs on six hits over just two innings of work. The right-hander struggled to locate early, facing 13 batters and throwing 45 pitches — 29 for strikes — before being lifted in the third.

The Yellow Jackets’ starting rotation entered the weekend series undefeated, but by Sunday’s end, each had been handed their first loss of the season.

Miami got off to an electric start in the series finale on Sunday, scoring four runs off of four hits in the opening inning. Daniel Cuvet plated Jake Ogden with an RBI single to start the offensive attack, then catcher Tanner Smith belted a line drive three-run home run to left field to put the Hurricanes ahead, 4-0.