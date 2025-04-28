Miami Baseball: Canes sweep Eagles at Fenway Park

Daniel Cuvet ’s three-run home run in the eighth inning was the difference maker as the Hurricanes registered their second straight ACC sweep and now hold a 9-1 record in their last ten games.

BOSTON, Mass. The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team (27-18, 12-9 ACC) completed the series sweep over the Boston College Eagles by a score of 3-2 at Fenway Park Sunday afternoon.

Freshman right-hander Carson Fischer (4-1) earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings in relief. Brian Walters worked the final two frames to notch his sixth save of the year.

Boston College starter Brady Miller kept Miami scoreless through seven strong innings, scattering five hits and striking out one. Jack Ryan (2-3) was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs across two innings of work.

Boston College immediately opened its offensive momentum in the bottom of the first by loading the bases through a single, a Miami fielding error, and a walk to load the bases. Then, on his fifth pitch of the at-bat, Miami starter Tate DeRias walked Adam Magpoc, bringing Josiah Ragsdale home to get the Eagles on the board, 1-0.

Starting pitcher Miller limited the Hurricanes to just two more hits over the next four innings while Colin Larson extended the Eagles’ lead with a solo home run to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth.

The Hurricanes continued to battle, along with a strong bullpen performance from right-hander Fischer; Miami found its much-needed spark in the top of the eighth.

Boston College right-hander Ryan came in to relieve the starter Miller in the eighth, and with the change followed a three-run inning for Miami on one of baseball’s biggest stages. Infielder Jake Ogden started the offensive attack by drawing a walk; then Max Galvin reached on a fielding error to put Miami runners on first and second base with no outs.

Then, for his tenth home run of the year, sophomore Cuvet delivered the go-ahead three-run home run into Fenway Park’s iconic pesky pole in right field, giving Miami the late 3-2 advantage.

Brian Walters jogged out of the right field bullpen in the bottom of the eighth to relieve Fischer and would go on to deliver two solid innings of work, earning his sixth save of the season by only giving up two hits and striking out one.