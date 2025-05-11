Miami Baseball: Canes swept by Cavaliers, lose game three 8-6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The University of Miami baseball team (30-21, 14-12 ACC) fell to Virginia, 8-6, Sunday afternoon at Disharoon Park. Despite a late rally in the final innings, the Hurricanes could not complete the comeback against the Cavaliers (30-16, 14-10 ACC).

Tomas Valincius (4-1) earned the win for Virginia after tossing 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out seven. Miami starter Tate DeRias (2-1) took the loss, surrendering six earned runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings. Matt Lanzendorfer closed the door in the ninth to record his fourth save of the season.

The Cavaliers carried their offensive momentum from Saturday into the series finale as Henry Ford launched a two-run homer to left field in his first trip to the plate, giving Virginia an early 2-0 lead.

Jacob Ference laced a two-out single into left field in the bottom of the third inning, driving in two more Cavaliers and extending Virginia’s lead to 4-0. Miami struggled to respond, as the Hurricanes were held to just one hit by starter Tomas Valincus through the first three frames.

Virginia continued their attack in the fourth inning, plating four runs to widen their lead. Leadoff hitter Aidan Teel brought in a run with a groundout RBI, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles from Eric Becker and Henry Ford that pushed the score to 7-0.

The Miami bats came alive in the seventh inning, erupting for a five-run frame to cut into Virginia’s lead. Gaby Gutierrez sparked the rally with an RBI double that plated Renzo Gonzalez and put the Hurricanes on the board. Two batters later, Jake Ogden, who finished 3-for-3 in the series finale, singled to center field, scoring Tanner Smith to trim the deficit to 7-2.