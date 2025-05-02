Miami Baseball: Canes take game one against No. 13 Wolfpack

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (28-18, 13-9 ACC) took down the 13th-ranked NC State Wolfpack, 6-4, Friday night at Mark Light Field. Sophomore Daniel Cuvet led Miami to victory as the infielder went 2-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and a season-high five RBIs.

Right-hander Griffin Hugus (5-4) earned the win after allowing four runs—three earned—on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Carson Fischer and Alex Giroux combined for 2 2/3 scoreless frames in relief, while closer Brian Walters worked a clean ninth to notch his seventh save of the year.

​Dominic Fritton took the loss for NC State (30-14, 15-7 ACC) in their defeat against Miami. Fritton allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking one. The loss dropped his season record to 5-4.

The Hurricanes sparked their offense early when outfielder Max Galvin recorded Miami’s first hit of the game with a single. Sophomore slugger Cuvet, who entered Friday’s contest tied for the ACC lead with 56 RBI, added two more with a 424-foot blast to straightaway center, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

NC State would battle back in the top of the third when outfielder Josh Hogue plated Drew Lanphere with an RBI sacrifice fly, moving the score to 2-1.

Galvin kept the Hurricanes’ offense rolling in the third inning, ripping his 10th double of the season. Moments later, Cuvet launched his second home run of the night — a shot to left field that pushed Miami ahead, 3-1.

Cuvet became the third Hurricane this season to record a multi-homer game. Senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr. accomplished the feat twice, hitting two home runs against Villanova on March 5 and repeating the performance against Duke on April 13.

The Wolfpack would battle back in the top of the fourth as Luke Nixon plated Justin DeCriscio through an RBI single. Lanphere reached on a fielder’s choice, driving in a run, while Nixon scored on a throwing error by Miami shortstop Jake Ogden, allowing NC State to tie the contest at four in the fourth inning.

With the game tied and more than 3,300 fans in attendance at Mark Light Field, Ogden bounced back from an earlier infield error by leading off the bottom of the fifth with a double. He advanced to third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Max Galvin. Moments later, Ogden stole home during Evan Taveras’ at-bat, giving the Hurricanes a 5-4 lead.