Miami Baseball: Canes take game one over No. 13 Yellow Jackets

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team (22-17, 7-9 ACC) were victorious in the series opener over the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Friday night at Mark Light Field by a final score of 4-2. A dominant outing by Miami starter Griffin Hugus, paired with bullpen support, led the Hurricanes to their fourth-straight victory.
Junior right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer (2-1) earned the win as Miami’s most effective reliever. Fischer appeared with two outs in the fourth inning to deliver two quality innings. A transfer from Davenport, Fischer surrendered only one run, a walk, and tallied a lone strikeout for his second win of the season.
Brian Walters closed the door with a two-inning save, his fourth of the year, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.
Tate McKee (5-1) took the loss for Georgia Tech (29-9, 14-5 ACC), marking his first defeat of the season. The right-hander entered Friday night’s contest undefeated but surrendered four runs—only two of them earned—on seven hits across seven innings.
Miami opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning as junior infielder Jake Ogden reached first on a fielder’s choice that plated freshman Fabio Peralta.
The Hurricanes continued to take advantage of Georgia Tech’s errors in the field as Michael Torres reached home on a fielding error by the Yellow Jackets – boosting Miami into a 2-0 lead at the end of the third.
Hugus would reappear on the mound, loading the bases for the Yellow Jackets with no outs. After a mound visit from assistant coach Laz Gutierrez, Hugus locked in and delivered three straight electrifying strikeouts to keep Georgia Tech off the board.
In the fourth inning, Renzo Gonzalez delivered a two-out RBI single to score Tanner Smith, extending Miami’s lead to 3-0. Georgia Tech responded in the fifth when Alex Hernandez singled and Drew Burress scored from second on a Miami throwing error.
Sophomore Daniel Cuvet added insurance in the fifth with a solo home run — his eighth of the season — pushing Miami’s lead to 4-1.
Despite a late push from the Yellow Jackets in the top of the ninth inning, Walters kept his composure, allowing just one run and securing his fourth consecutive save in as many appearances.
Miami will look to clinch the series against No. 13 Georgia Tech on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mark Light Field. Fans can watch the game on ACC Network or listen live on WVUM 90.5 FM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
