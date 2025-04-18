Miami Baseball: Canes take game one over No. 13 Yellow Jackets

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team (22-17, 7-9 ACC) were victorious in the series opener over the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Friday night at Mark Light Field by a final score of 4-2. A dominant outing by Miami starter Griffin Hugus, paired with bullpen support, led the Hurricanes to their fourth-straight victory.

Junior right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer (2-1) earned the win as Miami’s most effective reliever. Fischer appeared with two outs in the fourth inning to deliver two quality innings. A transfer from Davenport, Fischer surrendered only one run, a walk, and tallied a lone strikeout for his second win of the season.

Brian Walters closed the door with a two-inning save, his fourth of the year, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.

Tate McKee (5-1) took the loss for Georgia Tech (29-9, 14-5 ACC), marking his first defeat of the season. The right-hander entered Friday night’s contest undefeated but surrendered four runs—only two of them earned—on seven hits across seven innings.

Miami opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning as junior infielder Jake Ogden reached first on a fielder’s choice that plated freshman Fabio Peralta.