Miami Baseball: Canes take series against No. 13 Wolfpack

Freshman right-hander AJ Ciscar (4-1) was highly efficient for the Hurricanes as the Miami native tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one unearned run on five hits while striking out six. The Hurricanes supported their young starter with multi-hit efforts from five players, including Daniel Cuvet and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. , who combined for six hits and seven RBI.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami baseball team (29-18, 14-9 ACC) claimed their fifth-straight conference series victory after defeating the 13th-ranked NC State Wolfpack (30-15, 15-8 ACC) by a score of 10-3 Saturday night at Mark Light Field. The victory marked Miami’s tenth straight ACC win, a feat that has not been accomplished since the 2014 season.

Cuvet, who went 2-for-3 with five RBI in the series opener, doubled to right-center in the first inning. Senior Gonzalez Jr. registered an RBI single with two outs to drive in Cuvet and give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. Cuvet ended the night perfectly at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.

NC State (30-15, 15-8 ACC) starter Heath Andrews (4-3) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Wolfpack evened the score in the third when Josh Hogue singled, and Ty Head came around to score on a Cuvet throwing error.

Cuvet shook off the throwing error and returned to the batter’s box to notch an RBI double that scored Max Galvin, putting the Hurricanes back in front. Gonzalez Jr. followed with a single to left, bringing home Cuvet that extended Miami’s lead to 3-1.

The Hurricanes would break the game wide open in the fourth inning with a five-run rally. To start the rally, Galvin reached on a throwing error that brought in freshman Fabio Peralta. Then, with bases loaded, Cuvet drew a walk to push the Miami lead to 5-1.

Gonzalez Jr., who went 3 for 4 with four RBI, drove in two more runs with a full-count double to left, extending Miami’s lead to 7-1. Catcher Tanner Smith capped the five-run rally with an RBI single to left-center that plated Gonzalez Jr., pushing the Hurricanes’ advantage to 8-1.

Miami didn’t stop the offensive attack in the fifth inning as Cuvet and freshman Nolan Johnson tallied RBI singles to bump the Hurricanes’ lead to 10-1.

Miami left-hander Rob Evans allowed two runs in the ninth, but the game was well in hand after strong relief work from Michael Fernandez and Will Smith.

The Hurricanes will aim for their third straight conference sweep Sunday at noon. The game will be streamed on ACCNX and broadcast live on WVUM 90.5 FM.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics