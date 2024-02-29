CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami baseball team dropped a 12-10 heartbreaker in extra innings to the FGCU Eagles Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field.

“A loss is a loss,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “They are all tough. I thought we fought to the last pitch. Like I promised you, this team is always going to fight. They are never going to be out of a game. No matter what the situation is or what goes on, we’ll fight.”

After FGCU (3-5) totaled four runs in the top of the 12th inning, Miami (5-3) mounted a pair of tallies and loaded the bases in the home half.

With the tying run in scoring position and the winning tally on first, the Hurricanes came one swing away from another night of Mark Light Magic.

Instead, FGCU junior right-hander Lucas Hartman (2-1) slammed the door, capping off his four-inning performance out of the bullpen.

Miami reliever Ashton Crowther (0-1), who kept the Eagles off the board in the 10th and the 11th frames, was on the short end after being charged for three earned runs.

On a tough night for the Hurricanes, Daniel Cuvet and Jason Torres continued their strong starts.

The corner infielders combined to go 6-for-12 with three RBI, highlighted by Torres’ game-tying homer in the eighth. Cuvet and Torres were also the catalysts in extras, plating a run apiece.

Up next, Miami welcomes No. 4 Florida to Mark Light Field. The three-game rivalry series begins at 7 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

