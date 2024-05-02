Freshman Daniel Cuvet delivered the game-winning single to center, lifting Miami to a 3-2 victory over the BYU Cougars Thursday evening at Mark Light Field.

“It’s always good to have a walk-off win, but it’s a bittersweet win,” head coach J.D. Arteaga said. “Gage Ziehl went out, just as he has been for the last two months, and gave us a great performance, but he didn’t have much to show for it. At the end of the day, a win is a win, and we’ll take every single one of them at this point.”

Cuvet’s 12th-inning heroics gave the Hurricanes (20-24) their fifth walk-off win of the year. The rookie third baseman capped off his four-hit performance against the Cougars (17-25) with the biggest knock of the night.

“It’s a huge win,” Cuvet said. “It’s going to help us get our momentum back. We’re looking forward to building off this in the next few days, and whatever comes the rest of the season.”

Freshman right-hander Chris Diaz (1-0) earned his first collegiate victory after tossing a scoreless frame in extras. Meanwhile, BYU righty Stone Cushing (1-1) was tagged with the loss.

In the win, Miami starter Gage Ziehl struck out ten batters over eight innings of one-run baseball. The junior captain scattered five hits across 107 pitches.

“I was going out there to be a killer,” Ziehl said. “All three pitches were working for me. We had some strong defensive plays that helped steal some outs for me today, so it was a total team win.”

The Hurricanes will look to lock up the series Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

