Miami Baseball: Canes win series against Pitt, beat Panthers 14-4

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The University of Miami baseball team (17-16, 4-8 ACC) won the rubber match against the Pittsburgh Panthers Sunday afternoon,14-4, in seven innings. An offensive explosion of 13 runs in six innings catapulted the Hurricanes to victory, earning their first series win since February.

On the mound, Miami freshman Tate DeRias (1-0) turned in a solid first career start, tossing five innings of one-run ball and striking out five to earn his first win. Relievers Alex Giroux and Carson Fischer closed out the final two innings.

The Panthers (17-14, 4-8 ACC) started strong at the bottom of the first as AJ Nessler singled to the right side to plate Caden Dulin, putting Pittsburgh out in front, 1-0. Miami would respond with a run in the next half inning as designated hitter Bobby Marsh brought in Derek Williams on a sacrifice fly, tying the contest at one.

The overwhelming offensive attack was fully ignited in the third inning, as Williams, who finished 3-for-4 at the plate, drove in Daniel Cuvet with an RBI single. The next batter, Dorian Gonzalez Jr., would launch a 422-foot two-run home run to deep right field to put Miami in the driver’s seat, 4-1.

With an RBI single from freshman Fabio Peralta and a sacrifice fly from Cuvet, the Hurricanes continued to pour on the runs, leading 6-1 after four innings.

The true dagger that tamed the Panthers came in the top of the fifth, where Cuvet cleared the bases with a three RBI triple, but was thrown out in a play at the plate. Cuvet finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with four RBI.

Sunday’s contest marked the third game this season in which Cuvet has tallied four or more RBI. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native now has 40 RBI on the season.

With a double from Gonzalez Jr. to plate Williams and a two-run home run from Bobby Marsh, the Hurricanes took a powerful 14-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Panthers scored three in the bottom of the seventh, but the damage done by the Miami offense was too significant to overcome.

Miami put the ball in play when it mattered the most, going 6-for-14 (.429) at the plate when runners were in scoring position. The Hurricanes batted an eye-popping 15-for-33 (.455) overall, and every starter reached base at least once in the series finale.

The Hurricanes' next matchup is a midweek matchup against Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday, April 9, at Mark Light Field. The first pitch is scheduled to commence at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACCNX.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics