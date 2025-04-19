Miami Baseball: Canes win series over 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (23-17, 8-9 ACC) secured the series against the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (29-10, 14-6 ACC) by a score of 7-2 Saturday evening at Mark Light Field.

Miami starter AJ Ciscar (2-1) earned the win for the Hurricanes as the freshman right-hander turned in 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits while striking out seven – tying his single-game career high for strikeouts. Relievers Will Smith and Alex Giroux combined to allow just one run over the final 3 2/3 innings to secure the win.

Brady Jones (4-1) took the loss for the Yellow Jackets (29-10, 14-6 ACC), surrendering five earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Georgia Tech’s offense was limited to seven hits, with Caleb Daniel and Will Baker driving in the team’s only runs.

Daniel Cuvet delivered Miami’s first two runs with a 399-foot two-run homer to left field in the opening inning, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead after one. The sophomore slugger from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., remains hot at the plate, tallying his fourth home run in the last five games.