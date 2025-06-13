Miami Baseball: Ciscar and Cuvet named to USA Baseball Training Camp

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Hurricanes baseball standouts Daniel Cuvet and AJ Ciscar have earned invitations to the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, as announced by USA Baseball on Friday.

Cuvet returns to the training camp for the second consecutive summer, while Ciscar earns his first appearance after a breakout freshman campaign.

Cuvet delivered another explosive season in 2025 as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native led the Hurricanes with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs, and 84 RBI — the fifth-most in a single season in Miami history. The sophomore tallied 84 hits, 20 doubles, and a team-high 22 multi-RBI games, helping guide the Hurricanes to an NCAA Super Regional appearance.