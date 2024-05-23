Miami defeated Clemson 8-7 to punch its ticket to the semifinals of the ACC Championships.

The Miami Hurricanes were represented by (from left to right) relief pitcher Myles Caba, head coach J.D. Arteaga, and infielder Antonio Jimenez, who entered the room for questions from the media.

Arteaga started with an opening statement (17:41), shared his thoughts on starting pitcher Gage Ziehl (18:26), was asked if there were any thoughts of returning him to the game after the seventh inning (19:02), and Caba's performance (19:29).

Caba shared his thoughts on the final out going to the wall (20:01).

Ziehl entered the room (20:54), and Arteaga was questioned about the bottom of the lineup contributing to the run support (20:57).

Jimenez shared his thoughts on his home run (21:28).

Ziehl comments on his performance (21:54) and the feeling of knocking off the No. 3 team in the country in Clemson (22:16).

Arteaga describes the team's mood going into the semifinals (22:34) and thoughts of the next opponent (Duke or NC State).

Caba talks about how he was able to pitch after pitching 60 pitches in the first game of the ACC Championship (23:18).

Duke defeated NC State 8-1 to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Championship. The first pitch is set for 5 PM Eastern on Saturday and will be televised on ACC Network.