Miami Baseball: Clutch Cuvet helps Canes take series opener over Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The University of Miami baseball team (25-18, 10-9 ACC) was victorious in the series opener against the Boston College Eagles Friday afternoon by a close 2-1 score. A go-ahead RBI double from sophomore Daniel Cuvet in the top of the eighth was the deciding factor in a tight ACC matchup.
Miami right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer (3-1) earned the win in relief after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings, while Brian Walters picked up his fifth save of the season.
Hurricanes starting pitcher Griffin Hugus delivered a solid start for the Hurricanes as the transfer from Cincinnati allowed one run over six innings with four hits, two walks, and one strikeout.
Boston College starter Aidan Colarusso (1-5) took the loss after allowing two runs over eight innings with five strikeouts. The left-hander opened the Friday contest by retiring the first 11 Hurricanes he faced.
Michael Torres opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a fielder’s choice that drove in Bobby Marsh with the bases loaded, putting the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 in the fifth.
Boston College battled back in the bottom of the fifth when pinch-hitter Esteban Garcia delivered a sacrifice fly to score Vince Cimini and tie the game at one.
In the top of the eighth, sophomore infielder Cuvet delivered the go-ahead run as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native brought home Max Galvin on a line drive shot to right center field.
The Miami defense continued to hold strong with right-handed reliever Walters on the mound. A redshirt junior, Walters would retire three straight batters in the bottom of the ninth and seal the sixth-straight conference win for the Hurricanes.
Miami now aims for its fourth-straight conference series win as game two of the three-game series starts Saturday at 2 p.m. in Chestnut Hill. The game is available to watch on ACCNX or listen to at WVUFM 90.5.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook