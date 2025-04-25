Miami Baseball: Clutch Cuvet helps Canes take series opener over Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The University of Miami baseball team (25-18, 10-9 ACC) was victorious in the series opener against the Boston College Eagles Friday afternoon by a close 2-1 score. A go-ahead RBI double from sophomore Daniel Cuvet in the top of the eighth was the deciding factor in a tight ACC matchup.

Miami right-handed pitcher Carson Fischer (3-1) earned the win in relief after tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings, while Brian Walters picked up his fifth save of the season.

Hurricanes starting pitcher Griffin Hugus delivered a solid start for the Hurricanes as the transfer from Cincinnati allowed one run over six innings with four hits, two walks, and one strikeout.

Boston College starter Aidan Colarusso (1-5) took the loss after allowing two runs over eight innings with five strikeouts. The left-hander opened the Friday contest by retiring the first 11 Hurricanes he faced.

Michael Torres opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a fielder’s choice that drove in Bobby Marsh with the bases loaded, putting the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 in the fifth.