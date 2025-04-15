Miami Baseball: Clutch hitting pushes Canes over Owls, 5-4

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team (21-17, 6-9 ACC) secured a late midweek win over the Florida Atlantic Owls Tuesday evening at Mark Light Field by a score of 5-4. A go-ahead double by freshman Evan Taveras in the bottom of the eighth, along with another save by right-hander Brian Walters , led the Hurricanes to victory.

Miami right-hander Alex Giroux (5-1) picked up the win after recording the final two outs of the eighth. Walters closed the door in the ninth with a perfect frame, notching his third save in Miami’s past three games.

Reese Lumpkin, who started the game for Miami, delivered a solid outing as the right-hander allowed only two runs on five hits across seven innings while striking out five. Miami’s bullpen held off a late FAU charge after Will Smith allowed two earned runs in the eighth.

FAU’s Zach Kilby (1-2) was charged with the loss for FAU (24-12, 6-6 AAC) after allowing two earned runs in the eighth without recording an out​.

Florida Atlantic scored in the first inning when John Schroeder plated Marshall Lipsey to make the score 1-0. However, the Hurricanes were able to tie the game in the next inning as Tanner Smith reached home on a throwing error by FAU’s Dylan LaPointe.

A pitcher’s duel between Lumpkin and six different FAU pitchers would commence over the next four frames, as neither side generated a run until the sixth inning.