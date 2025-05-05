Miami Baseball: Cuvet and Ciscar earn weekly conference honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a statement weekend at Mark Light Field, Miami’s AJ Ciscar and Daniel Cuvet have been named ACC Pitcher and Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office Monday.

On Saturday, Ciscar delivered a dominant outing in the Hurricanes’ 10-3 victory over No. 13 NC State. The freshman right-hander worked 6 2/3 innings, surrendering just one unearned run on five hits while striking out six and walking one.

His performance helped Miami secure its fifth-straight ACC series win and extend its conference winning streak to 10 games—the program’s longest since 2014.

Since moving into the starting rotation in late March, Ciscar has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.98 ERA over 40 2/3 innings. He becomes the second Hurricane this season to earn ACC Pitcher of the Week honors, joining right-hander Griffin Hugus, who received the award after fanning 11 in his Feb. 17 start against Niagara.

Cuvet was a pitcher’s nightmare, going 5-for-6 (.833) with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI against the Wolfpack.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native leads Miami with 17 home runs and ranks first in the conference in RBI with 56.