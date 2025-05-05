Miami Baseball: Cuvet and Ciscar earn weekly conference honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a statement weekend at Mark Light Field, Miami’s AJ Ciscar and Daniel Cuvet have been named ACC Pitcher and Player of the Week, as announced by the conference office Monday.
On Saturday, Ciscar delivered a dominant outing in the Hurricanes’ 10-3 victory over No. 13 NC State. The freshman right-hander worked 6 2/3 innings, surrendering just one unearned run on five hits while striking out six and walking one.
His performance helped Miami secure its fifth-straight ACC series win and extend its conference winning streak to 10 games—the program’s longest since 2014.
Since moving into the starting rotation in late March, Ciscar has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.98 ERA over 40 2/3 innings. He becomes the second Hurricane this season to earn ACC Pitcher of the Week honors, joining right-hander Griffin Hugus, who received the award after fanning 11 in his Feb. 17 start against Niagara.
Cuvet was a pitcher’s nightmare, going 5-for-6 (.833) with two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBI against the Wolfpack.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native leads Miami with 17 home runs and ranks first in the conference in RBI with 56.
Cuvet has continued to cement himself as one of the top power hitters in the ACC. The sophomore is hitting .412 with five doubles, five home runs, and 20 RBI in Miami’s last ten games.
The Hurricanes (29-18, 14-9 ACC) return to Mark Light Field on Wednesday for their final midweek game of the regular season. At 6 p.m., they will host FIU (26-22, 9-11 CUSA).
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook