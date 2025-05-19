Miami Baseball: Cuvet, Hugus and Ciscar earn All-ACC Honors

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Atlantic Coast Conference honored a trio of Miami Hurricanes on Monday. Daniel Cuvet was named to the All-ACC First Team, Griffin Hugus secured a spot on the All-ACC Second Team, and AJ Ciscar was selected to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Cuvet, one of the most dominant bats in the nation, continued to build upon a record-setting freshman campaign with an explosive sophomore season. The Miami native ranked among the conference leaders in home runs (16), RBI (76), and slugging percentage (.707), leading the Hurricanes' lineup throughout the year.

His elite combination of power and vision at the plate helped establish him as one of the most feared hitters in the country, earning him recognition as a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist.

Hugus, a right-handed transfer from Cincinnati, emerged as one of Miami’s best arms during his first season as a Hurricane. The junior logged 14 starts with a 3.92 ERA and five wins, striking out 84 batters in 78 innings pitched.

Hugus, a native of Wellington, Fla., ranked fourth in the ACC this regular season with 84 strikeouts and held the fourth spot in number of innings pitched.

Ciscar, a freshman right-hander from Miami, immediately impacted the mound, showcasing composure and talent beyond his years. In 19 appearances, eight of them being starts, Ciscar posted a 5-1 record with a 3.77 ERA across 57.1 innings, striking out 56 batters and halting the opposition to a .205 batting average.

His standout performances against nationally ranked conference opponents like Georgia Tech and NC State helped him solidify a spot on the ACC’s All-Freshman roster.

The Hurricanes will face the California Golden Bears at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Durham, N.C., in the first round of the 2025 ACC Tournament. Fans can watch the action on ACC Network or listen live on WVUM 90.5 FM.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics