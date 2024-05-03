Miami Baseball: Cuvet propels Canes to 6-4 win over Cougars to win series
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Daniel Cuvet continued to rewrite the Hurricanes’ record books Friday evening.
The freshman tallied his second career multi-homer game, leading Miami to a 6-4 win over BYU at Mark Light Field. He knocked a team-high five RBIs and two home runs for the Hurricanes.
Cuvet smacked a 456-foot solo shot in the fourth before crushing a grand slam in the fifth to help the Canes (21-24) secure the series over the Cougars (17-26).
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound slugger’s second blast in as many innings marked the 17th of his rookie campaign, moving him into a tie for the second-most home runs by a UM freshman in program history. Cuvet now trails only Pat Burrell’s 23 round-trippers in 1996.
Cuvet’s fireworks provided the Hurricanes with a 6-1 cushion, which was more than enough for starter Rafe Schlesinger.
Schlesinger matched a career-high nine strikeouts across six innings. The southpaw scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run.
Relievers Brandon Olivera, Chris Diaz, and Myles Caba (1) kept the visitors in check the rest of the way, yielding just one hit over the final three innings.
Caba earned his first career save in the win, punching out the side in the ninth.
The Hurricanes will look for their second sweep of the season on Saturday. The first pitch is at 12 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook