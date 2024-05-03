CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Daniel Cuvet continued to rewrite the Hurricanes’ record books Friday evening.

The freshman tallied his second career multi-homer game, leading Miami to a 6-4 win over BYU at Mark Light Field. He knocked a team-high five RBIs and two home runs for the Hurricanes.

Cuvet smacked a 456-foot solo shot in the fourth before crushing a grand slam in the fifth to help the Canes (21-24) secure the series over the Cougars (17-26).

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound slugger’s second blast in as many innings marked the 17th of his rookie campaign, moving him into a tie for the second-most home runs by a UM freshman in program history. Cuvet now trails only Pat Burrell’s 23 round-trippers in 1996.