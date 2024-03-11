Miami Baseball: Blake Cyr earns ACC Player of the week honors
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon that University of Miami infielder Blake Cyr was named Player of the Week.
Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes’ 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.
The sophomore homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap Miami’s largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.
Cyr’s eighth-inning blast helped the Hurricanes erase a nine-run deficit to secure the series over the Cavaliers for the fifth time in the last six full seasons.
The Windermere, Fla., native also scored eight runs, drew four walks, and reached base safely 13 times, notching three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts along the way.
Cyr is the first Hurricane to garner an ACC weekly honor this year.
Miami (9-6) hits the road for the first time Tuesday, facing Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics