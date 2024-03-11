CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon that University of Miami infielder Blake Cyr was named Player of the Week.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes’ 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The sophomore homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap Miami’s largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.