Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet earns All-America honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named a Second-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the association announced Wednesday.

This marks Cuvet’s second postseason All-America honor, having also been named a Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday.

Cuvet turned in one of the most prolific offensive seasons in the country, leading the Hurricanes with a .372 batting average, 18 home runs, and 84 RBI — a mark that ranks sixth-most in a single season in program history. The freshman standout added 84 hits, 20 doubles, and a triple while posting a .708 slugging percentage and a .450 on-base percentage over 61 starts.