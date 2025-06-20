Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet earns First-Team All-America Honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes slugger Daniel Cuvet has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Friday.
Cuvet is the first Hurricane to earn Baseball America First-Team All-America honors since pitcher Andrew Walters, who received the accolade in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.
Cuvet put together one of the most dominant offensive years in college baseball, hitting .372 with 18 home runs and 84 RBI. His 84 RBI rank fifth-most in a single season in Miami history, while his 42 career homers are tied for seventh all-time at Miami
The Miami third baseman stayed red-hot down the stretch, batting .472 over the final 15 games of the season with 25 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, and 20 RBI. During that span, he posted a fantastic .943 slugging percentage and a .576 on-base percentage.
In the postseason, Cuvet continued to shine, earning Hattiesburg Regional MVP honors after hitting .385 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBI in Miami’s 3-1 outing. His efforts helped the Hurricanes punch their ticket to the NCAA Louisville Super Regional for the first time since 2016.
Cuvet ranked second on the team with 26 multi-hit games and led the Hurricanes with 22 multi-RBI outings, including 10 games with at least three RBI and two games with five or more.
This marks Cuvet’s fourth postseason All-America honor, as he was also named to the First Team by ABCA/Rawlings and earned Second-Team recognition from both Perfect Game and the NCBWA.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook