Miami Baseball: Daniel Cuvet earns First-Team All-America Honor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami Hurricanes slugger Daniel Cuvet has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Friday.

Cuvet is the first Hurricane to earn Baseball America First-Team All-America honors since pitcher Andrew Walters, who received the accolade in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Cuvet put together one of the most dominant offensive years in college baseball, hitting .372 with 18 home runs and 84 RBI. His 84 RBI rank fifth-most in a single season in Miami history, while his 42 career homers are tied for seventh all-time at Miami

The Miami third baseman stayed red-hot down the stretch, batting .472 over the final 15 games of the season with 25 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, and 20 RBI. During that span, he posted a fantastic .943 slugging percentage and a .576 on-base percentage.