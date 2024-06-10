A Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, Cuvet burst onto the college baseball scene in his debut campaign in the orange and green, earning ACC All-Freshman honors.

Cuvet was among the 34 standout freshmen selected to the NCBWA All-America team, as the slugger collected first-team distinction.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami infielder Daniel Cuvet was named a Freshman All-American, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced Monday afternoon.

Heading into the NCAA Tournament, no Division I freshman had tallied more home runs (24), RBI (75), or total bases (170) than Cuvet. Among freshmen nationally, he ranked second in slugging (.736) and third in OPS (1.165) and hits (81).

Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record, breaking Pat Burrell’s 28-year-old mark. His 24 homers are tied for the second-most by a Hurricane — regardless of class — in a season.

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman became the first UM freshman to lead his club in average (.351), home runs and RBI.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics