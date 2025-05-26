Miami Baseball: Hurricanes selected for Hattiesburg Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami baseball team is headed to the postseason, earning a berth in the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The Hurricanes were selected as the No. 3 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional, hosted by Southern Miss.

Miami (31-24, 15-14 ACC) will open regional play against the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide. Rounding out the four-team field are top-seeded Southern Miss and No. 4 seed Columbia.

This marks Miami’s 50th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach JD Arteaga.

The Hattiesburg Regional is paired with the Nashville Regional, which Vanderbilt hosts. The winners of the two regionals will face in the super regional.

The double-elimination regional will begin Friday, May 30, at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The NCAA will announce game times and broadcast information in the coming days.

Miami will face Alabama on Friday, May 30th, at 3 PM Eastern. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics