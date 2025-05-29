Miami Baseball: J.D Arteaga addresses media ahead of NCAA Tournament

Miami Head Baseball Coach J.D. Arteaga addressed the media ahead of its trip to Hattiesburg, MS, to take part in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes, a No. 3 seed (31-24 will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (41-16) at 3:00 PM Eastern on Friday. Miami returns to college baseball’s championship tournament after last year’s 27-30 campaign that ended in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals.

This marks Miami’s 50th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Arteaga.

No. 1 seed Southern Miss serves as the host for the double-elimination regional, and Ivy League champion Columbia (29-17) is the No. 4 seed.