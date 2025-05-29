Published May 29, 2025
Miami Baseball: J.D Arteaga addresses media ahead of NCAA Tournament
CanesCounty.com
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami Head Baseball Coach J.D. Arteaga addressed the media ahead of its trip to Hattiesburg, MS, to take part in the opening round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes, a No. 3 seed (31-24 will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (41-16) at 3:00 PM Eastern on Friday. Miami returns to college baseball’s championship tournament after last year’s 27-30 campaign that ended in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals.

This marks Miami’s 50th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Arteaga.

No. 1 seed Southern Miss serves as the host for the double-elimination regional, and Ivy League champion Columbia (29-17) is the No. 4 seed.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook