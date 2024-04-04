CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami first baseman Jason Torres was selected to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, as announced Thursday by USA Baseball, continuing the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2024 season.

The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 27 athletes who have played their way onto it since the preseason watch list was announced on Feb. 9.

The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue maintaining a rolling list of athletes throughout the season before the announcement of the semifinalists on May 20.

“We are honored to acknowledge the top forty-five amateur players in the nation for their stellar performances so far this season,” USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler said. “There is unbelievable talent up and down the entire amateur baseball landscape, and the players on the list represent the best of the best. We look forward to watching the rest of the season unfold as we move closer to naming the 46th winner of the prestigious Golden Spikes Award.”

Torres has emerged as one of the premier hitters in college baseball.

The sophomore slugger has tallied a .434 batting average with eight home runs and 30 RBI.

As of April 4, Torres is tied for eighth in hits (49) and ranks 16th in average nationally. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder in the ACC sits third in both categories.

Through the Hurricanes’ first 28 games, Torres has reached base safely in all but one contest.

In 149 career at-bats, the Hialeah, Fla., native is slashing .443/.482/.745 with 11 homers and 41 RBI.

Miami has had nine players named to the midseason Golden Spikes Award watch list since 2012. Peter O’Brien (2012), Bryan Radziewski (2013), David Thompson (2015), Zack Collins (2016), Bryan Garcia (2016), Adrian Del Castillo (2021), Karson Ligon (2022) and Yohandy Morales (2023) preceded Torres.





Fan voting will again be involved in the Golden Spikes Award in 2024. Amateur baseball fans can vote for their favorite players on GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning on May 20 with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 5, and fan voting will again open at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21.

