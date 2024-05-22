Miami Baseball: Louisville Post-Game Press conference at ACC Championship
Miami defeated Louisville 8-5 on Tuesday to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Hurricanes would need to win the ACC Championship (win the next three games) to earn an automatic berth.
The Miami Hurricanes entered the press conference room (21:23) represented by (from left to right) starting pitcher Rafe Schlesinger, third baseman Daniel Cuvet, and head coach J.D. Arteaga.
Arteaga started with an opening statement (21:56).
Schlesinger answered a question about not allowing home runs at Truist Park (22:34).
Arteaga talks about not being forced to go deep in his bullpen (23:15).
Cuvet shares his thoughts on the energy in the bullpen (23:56), his two three-run home runs (24:13), and tying the freshman home run record with Pat Burrell (24:51).
Arteaga puts Cuvet's historic year into perspective (25:15) and shares what makes him a great hitter (26:00).
