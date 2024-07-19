CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes fifth-year redshirt sophomore Myles Caba signed a professional contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.

Caba follows Rafe Schlesinger (fourth round), Gage Ziehl (fourth round), Herick Hernandez (fourth round), Jacoby Long (17th round), and Brian Walters (19th round) as Miami players to garner interest from MLB organizations this year.

In his lone campaign pitching in the orange and green, Caba tallied a 1-1 mark and a 5.08 ERA across 27 appearances, which ranked second on the club.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound left-hander recorded 46 strikeouts over 33.2 innings, holding opponents to a .246 batting average.

Over his final ten outings, Caba notched a 2.79 ERA, registering five saves down the stretch for the Hurricanes.

The Valrico, Fla., native came to The U after a three-year stint at South Florida State.

