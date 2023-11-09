CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes junior outfielder Edgardo Villegas was tabbed to Team Puerto Rico for the U-23 Pan American Championship, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC) announced.

11th-ranked Puerto Rico is a part of Group A, joined alongside third-ranked México, ninth-ranked Dominican Republic, 20th-ranked Nicaragua, 30th-ranked Argentina, and 42nd-ranked Honduras. The tournament will be held from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 in Managua, Nicaragua.

The U-23 Pan American Championship will serve as a qualifier for the 2024 U-23 World Cup in China.

Villegas, who hails from Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, has posted a .263/.413/.437 slash line with 13 home runs and 57 RBI in 110 games at The U.