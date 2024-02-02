Miami baseball players Brian Walters and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. answered questions from the media ahead of the 2024 baseball season. Walters, the redshirt sophomore pitcher, is the younger brother of former Miami Hurricane Andrew Walters, and Gonzalez, an infielder, enters his third year as a Hurricane.

Walters is recovering from Tommy John surgery, which ended his season early on during the 2023 season. He should be ready a few weeks into the season.

Walters talked about the transition from previous baseball coach Gino DiMare, to elevated pitching coach J.D. Arteaga:

"Honestly, really good. I had a great relationship with Gino, as most of my teammates did. We have a great program. We were successful here, and J.D.'s kind of picked up on that, too. He's a great coach, player's coach, and we enjoy playing for him. So I'm excited to see what can happen."

On the pitching coach now becoming the head coach:

"I feel like it's a special relationship. I had a cool relationship with him as a pitcher. Now that he's a head coach, it's even cooler, so I'm excited."

On advice his brother provided:

"Yeah, definitely. I talk to that guy about everything, right? He's one of the best pitchers that I ever met in my life, and he's my brother, thankfully. Yeah, definitely. How to handle the pressure and how to bounce back. It's something new for me with the arm and everything. You know what, you are the same pitcher you were before, and go back out there and compete like you used to."

On how his arm is feeling:

"Really good. Super successful surgery. Super happy. Rehab went well. It was a long process, but it's going well, so I'm excited."

On his relationship with Coach Arteaga:

"It's a special kind of advice. J.D. is Miami through and through. Miami made right? For me, it's special to be able to talk to a guy like that with so much knowledge. J.D. has been through a lot. He's honestly one of the biggest role models for me in my life. One of the greatest coaches I've ever played for. Not only as a pitching coach but now as my head coach. So, I'm excited not only to continue to pick his brain, but that guy has helped me tremendously."