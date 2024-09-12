CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Former Miami Hurricanes right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters was called up from Triple-A Columbus by the Cleveland Guardians Thursday.





Walters, who played for Miami from 2021-2023, has posted a 4-0 record with a 2.32 ERA and eight saves in 50 appearances this year. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound hurler has totaled 79 strikeouts over 50 1/3 innings, limiting opposing hitters to a .180 average in his first season of professional baseball.





According to MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the organization.





With the promotion, Walters becomes the 68th Hurricane to make it to the big leagues.





Before being chosen by the Guardians in the Competitive Balance Round B (No. 62 overall), the Palm Bay, Fla., native proved to be one of the top relievers to ever pitch at The U.





In his three years at Miami, Walters notched a 1.41 ERA and 26 saves, the sixth-most in program history.





A two-time consensus All-American and Stopper of the Year Finalist, Walters registered a 15.0 K/9 mark, totaling 170 punchouts over 102 innings.





Walters and the Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.