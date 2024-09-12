PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVkzOURHUjY4TEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Miami Baseball: Walters becomes 68th Hurricane to make it to Major League

CanesCounty.com
Staff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Former Miami Hurricanes right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters was called up from Triple-A Columbus by the Cleveland Guardians Thursday.


Walters, who played for Miami from 2021-2023, has posted a 4-0 record with a 2.32 ERA and eight saves in 50 appearances this year. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound hurler has totaled 79 strikeouts over 50 1/3 innings, limiting opposing hitters to a .180 average in his first season of professional baseball.


According to MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old is ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the organization.


With the promotion, Walters becomes the 68th Hurricane to make it to the big leagues.


Before being chosen by the Guardians in the Competitive Balance Round B (No. 62 overall), the Palm Bay, Fla., native proved to be one of the top relievers to ever pitch at The U.


In his three years at Miami, Walters notched a 1.41 ERA and 26 saves, the sixth-most in program history.


A two-time consensus All-American and Stopper of the Year Finalist, Walters registered a 15.0 K/9 mark, totaling 170 punchouts over 102 innings.


Walters and the Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

