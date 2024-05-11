Miami Basketball: Canes add Guard Divine Ugochukwu to the 2024 class
Texas guard Divine Ugochukwu has verbally committed to Miami, he announced on Saturday.
Ugochukwu, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is expected to handle the point guard responsibilities at Miami.
He averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a senior, leading Clements out of Sugar Land, TX, to a 32-1 season shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
Ugochukuwu joins Miami's 12th-ranked recruiting class, which includes high-level signees: five-star guard Jalil Bethea, four-star guard Austin Swartz, and three-star forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.
