Texas guard Divine Ugochukwu has verbally committed to Miami, he announced on Saturday.

Ugochukwu, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is expected to handle the point guard responsibilities at Miami.

He averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a senior, leading Clements out of Sugar Land, TX, to a 32-1 season shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line.