Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Miami Basketball: Canes add Guard Divine Ugochukwu to the 2024 class

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Texas guard Divine Ugochukwu has verbally committed to Miami, he announced on Saturday.

Ugochukwu, a 6-foot-3 combo guard, is expected to handle the point guard responsibilities at Miami.

He averaged 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game as a senior, leading Clements out of Sugar Land, TX, to a 32-1 season shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Ugochukuwu joins Miami's 12th-ranked recruiting class, which includes high-level signees: five-star guard Jalil Bethea, four-star guard Austin Swartz, and three-star forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.

Ugochukwu held offers from Baylor, SMU, and Texas A&M.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement