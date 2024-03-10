CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (15-16, 6-14 ACC) will open play at the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament against the No. 11 Boston College Eagles (17-14, 8-12 ACC), Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C.

Tipoff at Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. the game will air on ACC Network.

Miami is seeded fourteenth, heading into the tournament. The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a 6-14 conference record.

The Hurricanes went 0-2 against the Eagles during the regular season, most recently falling to Boston College, 67-57, earlier this week.

Miami has faced Boston College three times in ACC Tournament history, holding a 2-1 record in those games.

The last time the two teams met in postseason play, the Hurricanes recorded a 71-69 overtime victory over the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the 2022 ACC Tournament.





The 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 12

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 NC State vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Miami (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 13

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Florida State (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Syracuse vs. NC State-Louisville winner (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 Clemson vs. Boston College-Miami winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 14

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 North Carolina vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Pitt vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Duke vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Virginia vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 15

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 16

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Courtesy of Miami Athletics