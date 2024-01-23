CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami men’s basketball signee Jalil Bethea has been named a 2024 McDonald’s All-American, as announced on ESPN on Tuesday.

Bethea will be the sixth McDonald’s All-American to play at Miami, joining Lonnie Walker IV (2017), Dewan Hernandez (2016), Darius Rice (2000), Steve Edwards (1992) and Tito Horford (1985).

A consensus five-star player, Bethea is the highest-ranked recruit in program history in the modern recruiting era, checking in at No. 6 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

Through 15 games this season, the reigning Philadelphia Catholic League MVP is averaging 22.3 points per game, highlighted by an impressive 40-point outing against Corona Centennial (Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

As a junior, Bethea averaged 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while scoring 20-plus points in 18 games.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is the third-ranked shooting guard in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 prospect out of the state of Pennsylvania.

The 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game will be played on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN2.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics