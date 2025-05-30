Miami Basketball: Forward John Laboy II signs with the Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jai Lucas announced Friday the signing of John Laboy II.

Laboy II, a 6-foot-2 point guard out of Texas, was named to the Houston Chronicle’s All-TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Prochial Schools) Second Team as a senior.

"I have known John and his family a long time through our Houston roots, and I am very excited to welcome him to the Miami family,” Lucas said. “John has a high basketball IQ and is the ultimate teammate. He is someone I see growing with the program, and I know that he will positively impact the culture we want to build at The U.”

The guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game while also shooting 45 percent from the field in 2024-25 and led St. Francis Episcopal to the TAPPS 4A State title.

A two-sport athlete, Laboy II also played baseball for St. Francis Episcopal, mainly seeing action as a shortstop and a right-handed pitcher.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics