Miami Basketball: Four-star combo guard Dante Allen commits to Miami

On Monday, Montverde Academy (FL) four-star combo guard Dante Allen committed to the University of Miami, per Alex Karamanos.

The 6'4 guard chose the Hurricanes over Georgia, Tennessee, and Villanova.

The son of Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who was formerly committed to playing at Villanova, elected to depart from his dad's alma mater after the program decided not to retain head coach Kyle Neptune. The Wildcats have missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons.

Allen averaged 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Monteverde, which finished 19-8 this season.

According to Rivals.com, Allen is the nation's No. 98th-ranked player and the No. 33rd-ranked shooting guard.

Allen will now have a chance to play under new assistant coach Andrew Moran, who was hired by Miami last week. Moran coached Allen when he played for Nightrydas Elite in the Grassroots Circuit, which won three consecutive Peach Jam titles in 15U, 16U, and 17U.

The Hurricanes have also recently acquired New Mexico transfer Tru Washington, TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr., Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau.